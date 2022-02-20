This week saw the premiere of “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”, the three-part Netflix documentary about Kanye West that has literally been decades in the making.

The doc follows West from his early days in Chicago, breaking into the music business, to the present, culled from more than 330 hours of footage taken by filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah as they filmed West over the course of a staggering 21 years.

While the filmmakers were given unprecedented access to his life, one thing they would not cede to West was final cut of the film, which they explained in a recent interview with Insider.

“For us, as filmmakers, the name of our company is Creative Control, so, there are just certain rules in documentary filmmaking for it to be authentic,” Ozah said. “And for it to resonate, people need to see certain things. So sometimes it’s just not best for the filmmaking for the subject, who the film is largely about, to have control over the direction the story goes in.”

Although West was not given final cut, he did have the opportunity to share his opinions throughout the process.

“Obviously, the input of Kanye’s team has always been welcome and we’re out to make the best documentary possible,” Ozah said. “This documentary, like we said, is a period in creating Kanye’s larger message. That’s the message that we’re protecting. That’s the message that we want the people to feel.”

The first instalment of “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” is streaming now.