Courteney Cox is opening up about her decision to age gracefully.

In an interview with the Sunday Times Style magazine, the “Friends” star, 57, admitted that she previously used treatments such as “injections” to fight ageing.

READ MORE: Courteney Cox Says Playing Piano With Elton John Was The ‘Scariest, Most Nerve-Racking Thing’ She Has Ever Done

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years,” she said. “And I didn’t realize that, oh s***, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”

The actress continued, “There was a period where I went, ‘I’ve got to stop. That’s just crazy.'”

Cox also spoke about turning 60 in just a few years.

“Oh God, it’s so hard to even hear or say. I can’t believe it. There’s nothing wrong with being 60, I just can’t believe it. Time goes so fast,” she noted.

READ MORE: Courteney Cox Moves Into A Creepy New House In ‘Shining Vale’ Trailer

“There’s no question that I am more grounded, I’ve learnt so much in my life — what to enjoy, what to try to do more of and what to let go of.”

Cox added, “I feel like I’m young. I have a lot of friends in their thirties and I don’t think about it. To me we’re the same age until I actually study it.”