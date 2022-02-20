Abigail Spencer is unveiling her musical side.

On Saturday, Feb. 19, the “Timeless” star dropped a new music video/ad spot for “Flowers In Her Teeth”, a new song that she wrote and sang to promote County Line Florals, the flower subscription service she launched last year as a tribute to her late father, surfer Yancy Spencer.

“It’s a joy to share with you this visual and auditory poem of sorts with you,” Spencer told Variety of the 60-second video, which she also directed.

“Some might call it an ‘ad,’ some might call it a commercial. It’s a moving image experiment. I think I’ll settle on a little piece of my heart and dreams,” she explained. “This video is a way to express what CLF is up to and to tell the story a bit more fully.”

As she recalled, the title of “Flowers In My Teeth” was inspired by a line written by poet Ijeoma Umebinyuo. “I am whole; woman who grows flowers between her teeth.”

“This last year, though full of bounty, it has been one of the hardest years of my life personally. Really since my father died,” Spencer said, referencing her father’s death 11 years ago.

“[Umebinyuo’s] line stuck with me and I kept humming this ‘mmmh mmmh’ like the siren song… And started seeing the imagery of what my life has looked like during the pandemic building County Line Florals,” she added. “It’s not dissimilar to surfing. Up early. Catching the floral wave. The ritual of preparing and processing the materials. Watching the waves. One with nature. Delivering these bundles of thought transference and feeling creations around L.A.”