Meghan McCain is taking issue with new “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That“.

In her latest DailyMail column, the conservative pundit wrote, “The problem with the new series is the clumsy attempt to reformat the show into the woke and puritanical times we are living in.”

She continued, “Carrie now plays the part of the ‘cisgender woman’ on a podcast with younger co-hosts. One of them is — of course — queer and nonbinary. Because it’s so boring and un-evolved to be a straight white woman.”

McCain also claimed that today’s shows are “clearly concerned about angering the wrong people, being politically incorrect, or not sufficiently progressive.”

While joining in on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM radio show this week, Nicole Ari Parker addressed McCain’s column.

“Comments like that say more about the person saying them,” she noted. “Maybe in your living room, when you step outside, or go to the grocery store, it looks the same.”

The actress, who plays Lisa in “And Just Like That”, added, “Maybe it is too much for you. For these characters in New York City, it’s not.”