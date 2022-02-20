Click to share this via email

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 11: Actor Tom Holland attends the "Uncharted" photocall at cinema Publicis Champs-Elysees on February 11, 2022 in Paris, France.

“Uncharted” is already exceeding industry expectations.

The action-adventure movie, which cost $120 million to make, brought in an estimated $44.1 million at the North American box office on its opening weekend.

“Uncharted” stars Tom Holland as young fortune hunter Nathan Drake, and Mark Wahlberg as his mentor and father figure Sully.

The movie is yet another success for Holland, who last hit screens in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

“No Way Home” has broken a number of records and achieved huge feats, including becoming the first movie to gross over $1 billion worldwide since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.