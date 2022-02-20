Rachel Brosnahan is revealing how all of that fast talking dialogue in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” isn’t as easy as she makes it seem.

The actress admitted that she gets “stress dreams” because of all the lines she has to learn.

“If you’ve seen the show, as you know, it’s a lot of dialogue. It’s a lot of fast talking,” said the 31-year-old star, while appearing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

“[We] have tons of dialogue and we don’t always have a lot of time to memorize it. So, I find that if I learn lines too late at night — I do that terrible thing where you sleep with the script on your chest — then I start running lines in my dreams, and so I start having stress dreams.”

Brosnahan added, “I’ll wake up in my dream and I’m onstage and I’m delivering these lines and I forget one. It’s that naked in front of an audience thing, but my teeth fall out in my dreams.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season 4 brings a new decade of change as Midge finds herself a gig giving her total creative freedom as she and manager Susie (Alex Borstein) look for new opportunities. Now 1960, Midge’s stand-up is causing a rift between her and her family as she dedicates herself to boundary-pushing laughs.

With series regular Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollack and Canadian Luke Kirby returning, season 4 will also feature guest appearances by Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters and Jason Alexander.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season 4 debuts on Prime Video Canada on Feb. 18, with two new episodes dropping every Friday for four weeks.