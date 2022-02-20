Happy 54th birthday to Molly Ringwald!

The actress took to Instagram to share a hilarious text message exchange between she and her mom, which took place on her big day.

Just like in her 1984 movie, “Sixteen Candles”, Ringwald’s mom forgot all about her birthday.

“Actual conversation with my mom today,” she captioned her Instagram post.

“That’s it? You don’t have anything else to say to me today?” she asked her mom, who answered, “I didn’t realize it was the 18th today. Happy birthday! I haven’t got your present in the mail. Will do very soon.”

“Life imitates art,” Ringwald wrote back, referencing her “Sixteen Candles” character, Samantha.

“How true,” her mom replied. “It took me a few more years to forget.”