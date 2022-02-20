Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” has just been given an A-list makeover.

The stars of W magazine’s 2022 Best Performances Issue each put their own unique twist on the number one track.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Takes A Road Trip In Teaser For Disney+ Movie ‘Driving Home 2 U’

Jodie Comer, Jared Leto, Kristen Stewart, Kirsten Dunst, Tesssa Thompson, Jennifer Hudson and Ruth Negga are among the stars who feature in the video.

Most of the celebrities interpret the song as a story of teen angst, while others like Comer showcase their impressive vocal skills as they belt out the lyrics.

The video comes ahead of the 2022 Oscars, which takes place on Sunday, March 27.