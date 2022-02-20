Demi Burnett is speaking out after a psychological evaluation revealed that she’s autistic.

The former “Bachelor” star took to Instagram to write about her experience, while sharing a photo of herself.

“MAYBE A TRIGGER WARNING I DONT KNOW BUT HEADS UP,” began the 26-year-old reality TV personality.

“I did a psychological evaluation and I’m autistic. There is a huge stigma when it comes to autism. I encourage you to be open minded and accepting.”

READ MORE: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Demi Burnett And Kristian Haggerty Call Off Engagement: ‘Our Priority Is Doing What’s Best For Us’

Burnett then went on to tell her followers how they can support an autistic person.

“Swipe for some “memes” that might be helpful when dealing with an autistic person. all I want is to have a better quality of life,” she continued.

“I will share more on my story of my evaluation and how I got to this point and all of my pain and struggles along the way. I want to make sure anyone who is/was feeling like me can know you really aren’t alone. It can get better! And most importantly it isn’t your fault.”

Burnett starred on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor” in 2019.

READ MORE: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Demi Burnett Admits She’s ‘Constantly Thinking And Crying’ In Deeply Personal Post

She also returned for Season 6 and Season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”