Mandy Moore is celebrating her adorable son Gus on his first birthday.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, the “This Is Us” star took to Instagram to share a montage of photos and videos from the first 12 months of her toddler’s life.

“Gus- Being your mom is a gift beyond my comprehension, a love so fierce and mighty that I know I will never touch the depths of,” wrote Moore in her caption. “Happy Birthday to our ever joyful and curious boy!!! You turned on all the lights, Goosey.”

The video, which is set to Randy Newman’s “Memo to My Son”, sees Gus wearing a pair of sunglasses, breastfeeding, hanging out on a swing and playing the piano with dad Taylor Goldsmith.

Moore and Goldsmith tied the know in November 2018.

The actress finished off the post by adding the hashtag, #ThisIsGus.