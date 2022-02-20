Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Fans were surprised to find out that Peppa Pig has secured a spot on Kanye West’s beef list.

It all started after the “DONDA” rapper posted Hip Hop By The Numbers’ list of his many feuds from throughout the years.

😂 pic.twitter.com/O1zz07A1FX — Hip Hop By The Numbers (@HipHopNumbers) February 19, 2022

While most fans will be aware of his arguments with stars like Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson, Kanye’s reason for having beef with the British cartoon character was less clear.

how kanye got beef with peppa pig LMFAOOO ??? https://t.co/IzCh9dgNq0 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) February 20, 2022

READ MORE: ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Filmmakers Refused To Give Kanye West Final Cut: ‘There Are Just Certain Rules’

In 2021, Pitchfork rated Peppa’s Adventures: The Album 6.5 out of 10 and gave DONDA a 6.0 rating.

In a since deleted Tweet, Peppa responded, “Peppa didn’t need to host listening parties in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get that .5.”

Check out some of the hilarious reactions from social media:

I'm crying this is why kanye has a problem with peppa pig 😭 pic.twitter.com/kapjlBsCO7 — Dotty ♡︎ (@CertifiedCocoa_) February 20, 2022