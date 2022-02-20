Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Isla Fisher is highlighting the dangers of social media for children.

The “Wolf Like Me” star shared her thoughts on Instagram during an interview with The Independent.

“It’s toxic for children and [for] the proliferation of fake news. They don’t have to meet publishing standards, it appeals to our base instincts,” said the actress.

Fisher also blamed the platform for causing bullying and depression.

“Actually, I’m being gentle,” she continued. “Instagram increases bullying and fear of missing out and leads to anxiety and depression. So, obviously, I am no fan of Instagram.”

READ MORE: Isla Fisher Came To Josh Gad’s Rescue As Pair Battled ‘Intense’ Weather While Filming On Australian Cliff

Fisher also said that she avoids posting anything too personal on her Instagram page, using it instead to mainly promote work.

Fisher and husband Sacha Baron Cohen are parents to Olive, 12, Elula, eight, and Montgomery, four.

The couple tied the knot in March 2010.