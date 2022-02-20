Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Congratulations are in order for James Gunn and “Peacemaker” star Jennifer Holland.

Gunn took to Instagram to announce their engagement on Sunday, Feb. 20.

READ MORE: Frances Fisher, Elijah Wood, James Gunn Among Stars Paying Tribute To Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Following Tragic ‘Rust’ Shooting

The photo sees Holland showcasing her ring while holding a cup of coffee.

Meanwhile, sharing a photo with her fiancé, Holland wrote, “Happiness.”

READ MORE: James Gunn And John Cena Dish On That Fantastic Opening Dance In ‘Peacemaker’

Gunn and Holland have been together since 2015.

Holland has played Emilia Harcourt in “The Suicide Squad” as well as HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” series.