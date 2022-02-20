Click to share this via email

Usher opened up about the birth of his son Sire while making his 25th appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The singer created the perfect playlist for the delivery of his youngest child, who was born last year.

“I came fully prepared,” he said. “I brought speakers, I brought batteries, I had a whole playlist that I worked on for about two weeks.”

Usher then revealed that the track playing when the baby came out was “In Da Club” by 50 Cent.

The superstar later spoke about his pet goats named after fellow artists, and announced his return to Las Vegas for a new residency at the Dolby Live in the Park MGM.

Usher appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airing Monday, Feb. 21.