LeBron James’ reaction to Macy Gray’s national anthem performance had everybody talking on Twitter Sunday.

Gray put her own spin on “The Star-Spangled Banner”, but something clearly tickled James as he was caught on camera trying not to laugh.

The performance took place ahead of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Durant, which was held at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

READ MORE: Halsey Lashes Out At Desmond Bane For Running His ‘Big A** F***in Mouth’ At LeBron James 

James’ reaction to May’s version of the national anthem got quite the reaction on social media:

READ MORE: Bill Maher Calls Out LeBron James, John Cena For Kowtowing To China

Others were quick to jump to Gray’s defence:

This isn’t the first time James has been caught trying not to laugh on camera during a national anthem performance.

Back in 2018, he and Draymond Green were seen smirking as Fergie did the honours.

Click to View Gallery
Artists Who’ve Performed The National Anthem At The Super Bowl