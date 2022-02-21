Click to share this via email

LeBron James’ reaction to Macy Gray’s national anthem performance had everybody talking on Twitter Sunday.

Gray put her own spin on “The Star-Spangled Banner”, but something clearly tickled James as he was caught on camera trying not to laugh.

LeBron James tries to hold in his laughter as Macy Gray sings the National Anthem at the #NBAAllStar game. https://t.co/CR5Rr43FK3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 21, 2022

The performance took place ahead of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Durant, which was held at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

James’ reaction to May’s version of the national anthem got quite the reaction on social media:

Lebron James when Macy Gray was singing the anthem 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UeEuTzzOTt — Brian James (@Bskillz91) February 21, 2022

Sometimes you just can't help https://t.co/A1Dw8cJtnC brother and I would giggle during church at a certain moment every Sunday,at the horror of our parents!! — LisaGrayOilynurseRN (@lisagray5058) February 21, 2022

LeBron trying not to laugh at Macy Gray singing the National Anthem, and noticing the camera on his face, was fucking hilarious. — Rome Know (@rome_know) February 21, 2022

Macy Gray didn't do a bad job on the anthem at all, but seeing LeBron trying so hard not to crack up was funny. — Sashal Distauns (@ChimGAT) February 21, 2022

lebron is actually very weird for laughing at macy gray during the national anthem. that has been her tone forever, so what was funny? #NBAAllStar — k. (@yoncescarter) February 21, 2022

Lebron laughing at Macy Gray is funny af 💀💀 — hayaan🦹🏽 (@yaan2wavy) February 21, 2022

Others were quick to jump to Gray’s defence:

Her balance was off, but she still sang like Macy Gray! What a great voice! https://t.co/pgwSYUvMLJ — Eutoica Lyons (@eutoical) February 21, 2022

I love Macy Gray. She’s a great artist and has amazing albums. #macygray — Mark Daniel Snyder (@blogavism) February 21, 2022

If you have listened to Macy Gray and had realistic expectations, then you know that she did great. She can't change her tone; it's her unique voice that made her star as it's not manufactured in a studio. It's her real voice. #NBAAllStar #macygray — Tai (@Smile_Its_Tai) February 21, 2022

I thought Macy Gray sounded & looked great for it to be here but y’all was expecting her to sound like Whitney. — Ambz (@Whitty1Hutton) February 21, 2022

This isn’t the first time James has been caught trying not to laugh on camera during a national anthem performance.

Back in 2018, he and Draymond Green were seen smirking as Fergie did the honours.