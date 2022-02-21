It hardly gets more extreme than this.

On the latest episode of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme”, host Terry Crews and the judges had their minds blown by Alfredo Silva and his cage riders.

In one of the most dangerous stunts seen on the show yet, the motorcycle riders got into a spherical cage, driving in circles around each other to the shock of the audience.

At first, Silva got in the cage with just one other rider, but then they kicked it up a notch to three.

And in the most impressive move of all, Silva got off his big and stood in the middle of the cage as the two other riders rode around and above him.

“That’s the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life!” Crews said.

When it came time to judge the performance, the judges were completely stunned, giving Silva and the cage riders the Golden Buzzer.

“I nearly have five heart attacks during that performance. that is one of the most incredible thing I have ever seen in my life,” Simon Cowell said.

“The entertainment factor was awesome,” said Travis Pastrana.

Nikki Bella added, “I was at the edge of my seat, I was so entertained and I wanted more.”