Courteney Cox opens up about the changes she’s gone through during her lengthy career in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times.

The “Friends” actress starred in movies such as “The Love Boat” in 1986 and “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” in 1994 towards the beginning of her successful career. However, Cox insists she “didn’t know what kind of actor I wanted to be” at that point.

“I didn’t have the confidence to stretch myself, to push myself,” she tells the publication.

“I didn’t try for things, and that’s something I really regret. I’m not a lazy person at all, but I also didn’t want to put myself in a position where I felt out of my depth.”

Cox continues, “When I was starting out, I just wanted to get a job. Now, I want to be respected. And I want to be seen as somebody who has been around for a long time and is challenging themselves… as opposed to we know her.”

The star, who recently reprised her role as Gale Weathers in “Scream 5” as well as featuring in that much-talked about “Friends” reunion, shares of the hit sitcom: “It’s like when you have a kid and you wish that you had spent more time and not [tried] to rush the baby years.

“We went through so many things together — everything from parents dying to marriages, divorces. It was such a period where so many changes took place. The reunion was really emotional. I love these people. There’s such history.”

Cox adds, “I want to be remembered as Monica. But I’d also like to have something else. … I want to make a mark not just as one character but as other characters and other successes. I have a lot more to do. I have a lot more to show.”