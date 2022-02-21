Kody Brown spoke candidly about splitting from his wife of 27 years Christine during Sunday’s one-on-one “Sister Wives” reunion special.

Kody spoke to host Sukanya Krishnan about the breakup, sharing how he should’ve “validated” his wife’s dislike for polygamy instead of displaying “arrogance,” People reported.

He insisted he didn’t know Christine was questioning whether she wanted the pair to still be married until he saw her voice her concerns about the relationship on the TV show.

The 53-year-old shared, “I didn’t know she was going, ‘Oh, I don’t want to be married to Kody anymore.’ I mean, I had heard rumours from my children that she had been kind of throwing things around and even other wives saying, ‘Oh she’s always threatened that she was going to leave.’ And I’m like, ‘Why am I in the dark here?'”

READ MORE: ‘Sister Wives’: Christine Explains How Her Dynamic With Kody Changed After She Started Saying ‘No’

Kody said the split was “a singular moment that has been building up for years,” accusing Christine of frequently “complaining about everything in her life.”

“I’ve been trying to make her happy all the time. It’s this constant burden,” he insisted. “There is something missing, there’s some problem, something is going on. Frankly, it could just be plural marriage.”

Kody also spoke about telling Christine how he didn’t want an intimate relationship with her anymore before the pair called it quits.

He recalled, “My perspective of that experience was she came to me [after building a door in her house for privacy] and she said, ‘Hey, we did this work on the house. Wasn’t that for our intimacy?’

“And I went, ‘No, it was just stuff we needed to do.’ And she goes, ‘Well, are we going to be intimate again?’ I never said no, that we were never going to be intimate again. I was at a point where I wanted her to address the rumours that I’ve been hearing from the kids that she was threatening to leave.”

READ MORE: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Discusses Kody Brown Separation: ‘It’s Not Fun Breaking People’s Hearts’

Kody explained how he no longer wanted an intimate relationship with Christine because he felt she was “stabbing me in the back.” However, he said he actually wanted to “do some counselling” and didn’t really want her to leave.

“My biggest problem for all of this experience is that I’m angry,” he said. “Fast forward to this moment and grief has settled in.”

Kody went on, “Now, I just look forward to [the] healing process, managing it and coming to a place where we’re friends again. We had this experience and that’s over and [now she can] have a good life and be well, be happy. But I’m still in a grieving process now.”

Christine, on the other hand, said it was “insulting” that Kody wanted to continue their marriage without intimacy and that it had become “more and more apparent” that he wasn’t interested in her.

“I’m done pretending,” she shared. “I’ve been showing the kids that everything’s fine, I’ve been showing everybody that everything’s fine. And I can’t pretend anymore.”

Kody said of his ex, “I hope she gets married, I hope she has a wonderful relationship, I hope she’s happy.”

Christine said of where the pair’s relationship currently stands, “Kody and I are divorced. We’re completely separate. We’re just going to be friends, eventually. I just realized I had to make a decision for my heart and my heart was done being broken. It felt… freeing.”

Christine was Kody’s third wife. Kody and Meri Brown got married in 1990, and legally separated in 2014. Janelle Brown became Kody’s second wife in 1993, with Christine joining the family in 1994. Robyn Brown became his fourth wife in 2010.