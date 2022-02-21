Matthew Perry has had his share of struggles.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, “Friends” actress Courteney Cox opened up about reuniting with Perry during the show’s big reunion special last year.

Over the years, Perry has battled addiction to drugs and alcohol, and his appearance during the special left some fans wondering about his current condition.

“That was a lot of pressure he put on himself. That’s a lot to think how much he relied on that for his own self-worth,” Cox said of Perry’s time on “Friends”.

She added, “He’s just struggled for a while. I think he’s doing great now.”

Perry will be speaking for himself and his struggles in his upcoming book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

As for her feelings about the reunion special overall, Cox said, “That was such a huge part of my life. It was such a lucky situation that I fell into the show, and I went through so many things in those 10 years.”

She continued, “We’re just really comfortable. We’ve shared so much history together and we laugh. Lisa [Kudrow]’s laugh alone is the most infectious laugh I’ve ever heard. It’s adorable. We have deep conversations, we also have silly times.”