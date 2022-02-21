Kate Beckinsale almost had a different name.

The actress took to Instagram Monday to share how her late father Richard sent a “Baby Greetings Telegram” to West Middlesex University Hospital in the U.K. when she was born on July 26, 1973.

Beckinsale shared a photo of her dad’s telegram, explaining how he wanted to call her Gypsy instead.

The star wrote in the caption, “My mum has been organizing and found this – telegram from my dad to the hospital when I was born.

“They’d been trying to decide between two names, picked Kate and then he must have had buyer’s remorse. The compromise in the end was my middle name being Romany…”

READ MORE: Kate Beckinsale Scares Her Cat While Wearing A Fake Dog Head

She added, referencing her 23-year-old daughter Lily Mo whom she shares with ex Michael Sheen, “I chose Ruby Tirian Sheen as my daughter’s name the whole pregnancy and then when she was born she looked more like a Lily Mo…

“And then a brief panic right before registering when I wanted to call her Ethel. Funny old life #katiewilllnotdo.”

READ MORE: Kate Beckinsale Hilariously Pranks Her Daughter Lily With Butt-Baring Madonna Photo

Beckinsale’s dad Richard, who was also an actor, passed away at age just 31 from a heart attack after suffering from coronary artery disease.