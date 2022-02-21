Click to share this via email

It’s good news for The Weeknd fans.

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, just announced his new TV special “The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience” will be airing on Prime Video Canada as of Saturday.

According to NME, the immersive special will also be released as an eight-track live EP on the Amazon Music platform.

The project has been created by Tesfaye and La Mar C. Taylor, and has been directed by Micah Bickham.

Tesfaye shared, “I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done.

“Welcome to the next phase of ‘Dawn FM’ — a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theatre, and performance art collide for a night out at the club.”

The special comes after the Canadian hitmaker dropped his fifth studio album Dawn FM last month, which was the follow-up to his 2020 release After Hours.

Jim Carrey, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and Oneohtrix Point Never all featured on the recently-released album.