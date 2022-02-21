Click to share this via email

Ryan Reynolds has a powerful message for the world.

In a new ad for his Aviator American Gin brand, the actor is paying tribute to the famous “Miracle on Ice”, in which the underdog American Olympic men’s hockey team defeated Russia for the gold.

Reynolds describes the victory sending a powerful message, which team captain Mike Eruzione says is, “When Americans come together we can accomplish anything.”

But that wasn’t the message Reynolds had in mind.

“The birthplace of vodka was crushed and humiliated by the home of American gin, proving once and for all that vodka is a disgusting potato juice that you should never let touch your—,” Reynolds says.

When Eruzione points out the brand was only founded in 2006, Reynolds proceeds, “Found and made in the U.S. of A.”

He then shares the recipe for a new cocktail called the Miracle on Ice, using gin, cold brew coffee and oat milk and “zero parts super gross, unsatisfying potato juice.”