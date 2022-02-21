Bethenny Frankel suffered a “medical emergency” while out for dinner on Sunday.
The “Real Housewives of New York City” star is “deathly allergic to fish” and explained how her 11-year-old daughter Bryn told the server that.
However, she ended up being given somebody else’s meal.
“We realized too late and it was a crisis,” Frankel shared in a TikTok video.
She also said the whole thing “traumatized my daughter,” urging those with severe allergies to always carry an EpiPen.
@bethennyfrankel Be prepared for a 911 & have a medical plan while traveling. #allergy #epipen #safety #antihistamine #foodallergy #allergyawareness #prepare #travel ♬ original sound – Bethenny Frankel
Frankel said on Twitter: “My girl being terrified while I slept was the worst part but she’s learning to be safe & prepared in how to act in a crisis.
“Plus I have the platform to remind people to be cautious & have a med plan when travelling. Always have 1 point person’s info that responds at all times.”
She urged fans:
Frankel then added:
Frankel’s latest allergic reaction comes after an incident in Massachusetts left her in the ICU for two days back in 2018.
She shared at the time:
