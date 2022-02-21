Bethenny Frankel suffered a “medical emergency” while out for dinner on Sunday.

The “Real Housewives of New York City” star is “deathly allergic to fish” and explained how her 11-year-old daughter Bryn told the server that.

However, she ended up being given somebody else’s meal.

“We realized too late and it was a crisis,” Frankel shared in a TikTok video.

She also said the whole thing “traumatized my daughter,” urging those with severe allergies to always carry an EpiPen.

Frankel said on Twitter: “My girl being terrified while I slept was the worst part but she’s learning to be safe & prepared in how to act in a crisis.

“Plus I have the platform to remind people to be cautious & have a med plan when travelling. Always have 1 point person’s info that responds at all times.”

She urged fans:

If you have severe food allergies, please carry your epi pen & an antihistamine with you. Even if you explicitly state a deathly allergy & order something vegan, mistakes can happen. Someone brought me someone else’s food & it became a 911 & a serious care for bryn Xo #staysafe — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) February 20, 2022

Frankel then added:

I keep hearing about how expensive epi pens are. I’m going to think about a side charity effort on this topic per bryn. Militant parents are one thing but kids & teens bear this responsibility & stigma of not being normal & people doubting until something happens. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) February 20, 2022

Frankel’s latest allergic reaction comes after an incident in Massachusetts left her in the ICU for two days back in 2018.

She shared at the time: