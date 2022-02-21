Jane Marczewski, known to fans as Nightbirde, has passed away.

In a post on Instagram, Terry Crews shared the sad news that the 31-year-old singer and former “America’s Got Talent” contestant had died after a battle with breast cancer.

Marczewski appeared on “AGT” last summer, earning a Golden Buzzer with her incredible audition performance of the original song “It’s Okay”.

Weeks later, though, in August, the singer announced she was dropping out of the competition because her “fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention.”

The singer had shared updates about her medical condition on Instagram, with her last post five weeks ago saying that “things have been pretty brutal.”

On Twitter, “AGT” judge Howie Mandel shared his condolences.