Drew Barrymore is planning to celebrate the 40th anniversary of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial ” with some of her nearest and dearest.

The actress talks to People about the upcoming anniversary, sharing that she’ll hopefully be spending it with the film’s director Steven Spielberg and her two daughters Frankie, 7, and Olive, 9.

She shares, “I’ve actually been speaking with Steven Spielberg about it.

“He calls my girls who he held when they were babies, and he’s known them throughout their lives. I do want to revel in this moment with them and include them and celebrate with Steven. He’s a big father figure to me.”

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Approached A Stranger In The Park: ‘I Said, “Are You Single?”‘

“E.T.”, in which a 7-year-old Barrymore stars as Gertie, was released on June 11, 1982.

Barrymore’s daughters are now around the same age as she was when the film first came out, so the anniversary is extra meaningful for her.

The star says of Spielberg, “So he’s like, ‘We’re not missing this moment with your kids.’ I’m like, ‘Okay. You’re right. We can’t. You’re right.’ This is very emotional and full circle. My kids are very close to the age that I was when E.T. came out. Frankie actually is at the age. She is 7, and she will just be turning 8, and Olive is 9. She’ll be turning 10. This is where I’m at, and they love Steven.”

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Recalls Being ‘So Captivated’ By Tom Holland And Is ‘Cheering On’ His ‘Extraordinary’ Talent

Barrymore also mentions the anniversary on Monday’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

As Ross Mathews asks whether her daughters have seen the movie, she replies: “Yes, yes. They are just not as into it yet which is weird but the 40th anniversary is coming up. I think when they saw it they were just too young but I think this time when we see it it’s going to be very meaningful.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.