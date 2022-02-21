Dave Grohl has been dealing with hearing loss for a long time.

In an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show”, the Foo Fighters frontman opened up about dealing with losing his hearing both on the stage and off.

“If you were sitting next to me right here at dinner, I wouldn’t understand a f**king word you were saying to me the whole f**king time,” he explained. “There’s no way. In a crowded restaurant — that’s the worst.”

Recently, due to the pandemic, Grohl has had a harder time with his hearing thanks to people wearing masks.

“The worst thing about this pandemic s**t is people wearing masks,” he said. “I’ve been reading lips for, like, 20 years… I’m a rock musician. I’m f**king deaf. I can’t hear what you’re saying.”

As for his work as a musician, Grohl explained how he has been getting by.

“When we go in to make a record, and we’re mixing an album, I can hear the slightest little things,” he said. “My ears are still tuned in to certain frequencies, and if I hear something out of tune or a cymbal that’s not bright enough or something like that. In the mix, I can f**king hear the minutiae of everything we had done to that song.”

Explaining why he performs without ear monitors onstage, Grohl said “The problem that I have with [ear monitors] is it removes you from the natural atmosphere sound. I wanna hear the audience in front of me… It messes with your spatial understanding of where you are onstage.”