Drake is showing his appreciation and support for his close friend The Weeknd.

The rapper took a moment to talk about his friendship with the artist, who just turned 32, at his birthday celebration in Las Vegas.

“I was there from day one and I’m grateful not only to be here with my brothers but just grateful that the family is back together where we belong from the greatest city in the world,” he told the partygoers at the casino.

Numerous other celebrities were also in attendance like Future, and Kaytranda, who DJed at the event, reported NME.

The Weeknd and Future were even spotted playing Blackjack together during the festivities.

Drake and The Weeknd are friends and both in the OVOXO collective together now, but were once rumoured to be feuding in 2019.

A lyric in Drake’s track “War” was theorized to reference the feud with the line: ““And the boy that sound like he sang on Thriller / You know that’s been my ni–a / We just had to fix things, family, 6 things, we can’t split up.”

The Weeknd turned 32 on Feb. 16.