Dana Delany is recovering after recently falling down some iron stairs head first.

The actress took to Twitter over the weekend to share a snap of her bruised eye, joking: “You should see the other guy.”

She then thanked fans for their concern, sharing that she ended up getting her injuries checked out following Bob Saget’s tragic death from head trauma last month.

The “Desperate Housewives” star shared: “Thank you all for your concern. I fell down some iron stairs head first (totally sober!) & all I could think of was poor Bob Saget.

“So I grabbed the handrail with my face. I was afraid it was fractured but thankfully, no. The folks at St John’s emergency took great care of me.🙏🏻”

Saget sadly passed away at age 65 on January 9, with the medical examiner subsequently ruling his death to be accidental, resulting from blunt force trauma after “an unwitnessed fall.”