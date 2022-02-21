Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may be engaged, but they’re not married yet.

The couple attended the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland on Feb. 20 with court side seats.

The camera focused on the two for a moment as the announcer introduced them, “Please welcome Machine Gun Kelly and his wife, actress Megan Fox.”

READ MORE: Megan Fox Imagines Herself As The ‘AP Literature Teacher’ On ‘Euphoria’

A clip of the moment was posted to the SportsCenter Instagram.

Fox reacted to the slip-up, covering her mouth as she laughed and whispered something like “I’m not your wife” to Kelly.

The happy couple announced their engagement in January 2022 after dating for two years. They decided to go public with the engagement in order to get ahead of the press.

READ MORE: Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly’s Hottest Moments

“We released it to control the narrative,” Kelly said at the time. “As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, whoa!”