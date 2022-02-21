Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

After 25 seasons of having a “wonderful kind of day”, fans are saying a final “goodbye” to “Arthur“.

The beloved cartoon series concluded with a final four episodes premiering on Monday, Feb. 21.

After 25 seasons, it’s time to grow up and glow up! ✨

Find out what Arthur and his friends grow up to be in an all-new episode of @arthurpbs! Tune in for the premiere of “All Grown Up”, Monday February 21. Check your local @PBSKIDS listings to see the schedule! #Arthur25 #Arthur pic.twitter.com/Cts3Q9LTCG — Arthur Read #Arthur25 (@arthurpbs) February 19, 2022

“Arthur” began life in Marc Brown’s Arthur Adventure book series in 1976. In 1994 the author was approached by PBS affiliate WGHB Boston to adapt the books into a TV series, which debuted in 1996.

The show was produced in Canada, with voice actors working in Toronto and Montreal.

Over the years, many celebrities have made guest appearances on “Arthur”, including Yo-Yo Ma, Art Garfunkel, Matt Damon, Alex Trebek, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and more.

READ MORE: ‘Arthur’ Cancelled: Iconic Children’s Show To End Record-Breaking Run With Upcoming 25th Season

Monday’s series finale, “All Grown Up,” flashes forward 25 years to reveal the characters as grown-ups.

Many fans took to Twitter on Monday to share their reactions after watching:

And so ends a beloved series from my childhood and I gotta say the ending hit hard for me giving us a 20 year time skip at the end thank you #Arthur for making me the person I am today so long…👋😊😭😢🥺 pic.twitter.com/M4j1AcexAo — Goggles (@gogglemaster11) February 21, 2022

Yes, I am one of the millennials who just watched the last episode of Arthur. Definitely an end of an era. It was a really good send off. Thank you, Arthur, for the joy you helped bring me. #arthur #Arthur25 — Taylor 🧩🎨💙 (@OrnsTaylor) February 21, 2022

All 25 seasons and more than 250 episodes of “Arthur” continue to be available on PBS KIDS.