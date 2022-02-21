Click to share this via email

Camila Cabello is back with new music.

The artist announced on Feb. 21 she will have a new collaborative track with Ed Sheeran.

She shared the news on Instagram with the caption: “Bam Bam. March 4th with @teddysphotos, one of my favorite people and artists ever.”

“Bam Bam” will be released just before Cabello’s birthday, on March 4. She added, “Also my bday is the day before so triple win 🥳🥳🥳🥳.”

Artwork for the track was released alongside the announcement. It featured Cabello in casual clothing outside of a liquor store.

The singer seemed to hint at new music in early February with a clip on Twitter of her lip-syncing to a bilingual song.

Cabello and Sheeran previously collaborated on the 2019 track “South of the Border” with Cardi B. It appeared on Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project album. They also co-wrote “The Boy” for her 2018 album Camila, but the song didn’t end up making the final cut.

“Bam Bam” comes out on March 4.