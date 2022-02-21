“The View” hosts went toe-to-toe while comparing their feet on Monday’s episode of the talk show.

It all started as the women were discussing a recent op-ed in the Wall Street Journal about whether or not guests should have to take their shoes off when entering another person’s home.

READ MORE: Sara Haines Shares Support Of ‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Following Suspension

“Well, not everybody has gorgeous feet like I have,” said Joy Behar, while placing her bare foot on the table.

“I just want to put this out there, there is a place on the Internet called [wikiFeet], and Joy’s feet are on wikiFeet,” revealed Whoopi Goldberg.

“She’s kind of a big deal,” added Sara Haines.

WikiFeet is a site dedicated to sharing and rating photos of famous people’s feet.

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Returns To ‘The View’ Following Two-Week Suspension Over Comments About The Holocaust

According to Sunny Hostin, Behar’s feet have earned four out of five stars. Meanwhile, Haines has an impressive five-star rating on the site.

The two hosts then compared feet, with Behar commenting, “Your second toe is bigger than your first toe!”