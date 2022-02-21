Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sharon Stone is mourning the loss of her beloved dog Joe “Biggy” Stone.

The “Basic Instinct” star took to Instagram to share news of her pet’s death on Saturday.

“We lost Joe, the brindle, two weeks ago,” revealed Stone. “Just ready to share. It’s a process.”

READ MORE: Sharon Stone Reveals Her Mother Is Doing Well Following ‘Acute Stroke’

“Im so sorry,” wrote Melissa Joan Hart in a comment beneath the post.

“Sending love,” added Sarah Paulson.

The actress also shared another photo of the French bulldog sitting on a doggy chair.

“Joe “Biggy” Stone on his throne R.I.P,” she said.

READ MORE: Sharon Stone Learned ‘How To Have A Spine’ After Acting In ‘Basic Instinct’

Stone is also a dog mom to Bandit, a grey and white French bulldog.