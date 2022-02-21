Click to share this via email

Shania Twain invited a very special guest to join her on stage this week.

The country music superstar is currently in the midst of her “Let’s Go!” Las Vegas Residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

During Saturday evening’s show, Twain surprised the audience by teaming up with Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

The singer took to Instagram to share a clip from the performance with fans.

“Thank you to all of my amazing fans for coming and an extra special thank you to Chris Martin for performing a few songs with me to make the show even more special,” she wrote.

“A life dream realised! I wanted to live in that moment forever ❤️”

With Martin on piano and Twain on guitar, the pair treated the audience to a performance of the Coldplay hit “Fix You” and Twain’s classic “You’re Still the One.”

Twain recently announced the final dates for her residency. In addition to the three remaining February performances – Feb. 23, 25 and 26 – Shania’s final performances will be held June 10 – 25 and Aug. 26 – Sept. 10.