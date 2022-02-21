Jonathan Goodwin has finally been released from hospital following a stunt that went horribly wrong on the set of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme”.

The daredevil took to Instagram to share the happy news with fans.

“Four months later… finally out of hospital. My birthday today… can’t think of a better way to spend it than with my love,” he wrote.

“Goodwin was suspended 70 feet in the air in a straitjacket hanging by his feet from a wire,” TMZ reported, based on an account from a production source. “Two cars were suspended on either side of him .. swinging back and forth. The stunt was for Goodwin to free himself from the restraints and then fall on an air mattress, and avoid getting crushed by the cars as they swung in the air.”

However, the report added, “Something went terribly wrong, and the cars smashed together, sandwiching Goodwin in between them. The impact caused the cars to explode, erupting in a gigantic fireball. Goodwin fell to the ground and hit his head.”

An “AGT” spokesperson told ET Canada at the time, “During a rehearsal last evening for America’s Got Talent: Extreme, an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act. He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care.”

The series, which begins airing tonight, will “will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theatre stage.”