Quinton Aaron is opening up about his journey toward better health.

In a new interview with TMZ, the “Blind Side” star spoke about his 97 pound weight loss.

The 37-year-old said he “used the new year as a way to get a new me” after putting on weight during the pandemic.

Through eating a healthier diet and exercising regularly, the actor managed to go from weighing 559 pounds to 462.

Aaron explained that his production company and music career were big motivations for him.

He also revealed that he’s aiming to lose another 64 pounds by May 10 in honor of his late mom’s birthday.