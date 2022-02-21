Click to share this via email

Christine Brown is ready for a fresh start after her split from Kody Brown.

The “Sister Wives” star is getting her own spin-off series titled “Cooking With Just Christine.”

“A taste of something new,” she wrote, while dropping a clip from the upcoming show on her Instagram page.

“#SisterWives’ Christine will be bringing you some of her favorite recipes on the new digital series #CookingWithJustChristine, dropping every Sunday [on Instagram] and on TLC.com.”

The mom of six was “spiritually wed” to Kody from March 1994 until their split in November 2021.

Kody is also married to Janelle Brown, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown, and is a dad to a total of 18 children.