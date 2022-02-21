Aaron Evans showcased his incredible parkour skills while appearing on the series premiere of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme”.

The 33-year-old flipped over cars, with head judge Simon Cowell branding his death-defying performance as one of the most “sensational” auditions.

“It was an unreal experience,” said Evans in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Doing the show is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

READ MORE: ‘AGT: Extreme’ Contestant Jonathan Goodwin Leaves Hospital Four Months After On Set Accident

Evans, who lived in his car for two years as a teenager, added, “I came from next to nothing … was told I would not amount to anything. To amount to something is a great feeling, to do things people thought were impossible.”

According to NBC, the new “AGT” spin-off series “will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theatre stage.”