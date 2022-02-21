Eric Stonestreet is opening up about his recent proposal to fiancée Lindsay.

The “Domino Masters” host looks back on getting engaged while making his his 20th and final appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” airing Tuesday, Feb. 22.

“I knew I had to do something special because I prank her a lot,” says the actor.

“I wanted to get her somehow with the proposal in addition to proposing so I told her that a company were interested in us doing some social media posts together so that she would do her hair and make up and look as beautiful as she wanted to look for this moment.”

Stonestreet set up a number of cameras so that he could capture Lindsay’s reaction to the sweet proposal, which involved her twin sons.

“Are you being serious right now? Is this all a joke?”, she asks, before saying “yes”.

The “Modern Family” star also explained why he aged Lindsay in photos on social media, and talked about his full-circle moment on the talk show.