Cruz Beckham is showcasing an edgy new look for his first magazine cover.

Victoria and David Beckham’s youngest son stars in the latest issue of i-D.

Speaking to the outlet, the 17-year-old opens up about his ambitions of becoming a recording artist, just like his Spice Girls star mom.

Cruz, who cites Oasis and Usher among his biggest muses, is currently learning how to play guitar, piano, drums and mandolin.

“I don’t think you ever stop learning, but I’m taking my time seeing what happens,” he said. Victoria took to Instagram to share praise for the talented teen. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

“Big first day as a 17-year-old! @cruzbeckham for @i_d,” she wrote.