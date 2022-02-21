Click to share this via email

The first golden buzzer of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” went to an act that was simply mesmerizing.

Verge Aero took to the stage with their unique “Drone Light Show”, set to “A Sky Full of Stars” by Coldplay.

The group of engineers used over a hundred drones that formed different shapes, including the “AGT” logo.

“That was absolutely astonishing,” said judge Nikki Bella.

“That was just sensational,” added Simon Cowell, before he awarded them the golden buzzer that sent them straight through to the finals.

According to NBC, the new “AGT” spin-off series “will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theatre stage.”