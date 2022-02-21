Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer

Luke Hemmings’ latest TikTok is making fans think that he may have recently said “I do”.

The 5 Seconds of Summer star has been engaged to Sierra Deaton since February 2021.

READ MORE: 5 Seconds Of Summer Celebrate 10th Year Anniversary With Global Livestream YouTube Special

On Monday, the singer posted a video featuring a track titled “Little Do You Know.”

A voiceover says in the clip says. “When you marry the girl that wrote this banger.”

Fans immediately began speculating about whether the couple might have secretly tied the knot.

luke hemmings sitting at home next to his wife and dog watching his stans freaking out be like pic.twitter.com/qdu3ibYYG2 — ann is a complete mess (literally) (@wildfloweryskin) February 20, 2022

Deaton is also a singer who appeared on “X-Factor U.S.” as part of the duo Alex & Sierra with her ex-boyfriend.

READ MORE: 5 Seconds Of Summer’s Luke Hemmings Engaged To Girlfriend Sierra Deaton

Hemmings and Deaton first started dating in February 2018.