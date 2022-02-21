Luke Hemmings’ latest TikTok is making fans think that he may have recently said “I do”.
The 5 Seconds of Summer star has been engaged to Sierra Deaton since February 2021.
On Monday, the singer posted a video featuring a track titled “Little Do You Know.”
@lukehemmings
Pretty darn cute lmao #littledoyouknow #lovesongcovers
A voiceover says in the clip says. “When you marry the girl that wrote this banger.”
Fans immediately began speculating about whether the couple might have secretly tied the knot.
luke hemmings sitting at home next to his wife and dog watching his stans freaking out be like pic.twitter.com/qdu3ibYYG2
— ann is a complete mess (literally) (@wildfloweryskin) February 20, 2022
Deaton is also a singer who appeared on “X-Factor U.S.” as part of the duo Alex & Sierra with her ex-boyfriend.
Hemmings and Deaton first started dating in February 2018.