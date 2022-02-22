Wheelchair daredevil Aaron Wheelz performed a jaw-dropping stunt on the latest episode of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme”.

The 29-year-old went flying down a super high ramp before doing a 40 ft front flip and landing on the other side. However, his first attempt didn’t go so well.

Wheelz, who was born with spina bifida, explained in the VT how he has had 23 surgeries in his life.

“I can’t ride a bike or a skateboard, but life gave me a different set of wheels,” the inspirational daredevil told viewers.

He added, “Here on ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’, everyone here is crazy. So for my performance, I’m pulling out all the stops. I’ve put in a lot of hours, a lot of crashes. It feels like I’ve been training my whole life for this. All my life I’ve been proving people wrong and pushing the limits and, so, tonight, that’s exactly what I’m gonna do.”

Wheelz on “AGT: Extreme”. Credit: NBC

READ MORE: ‘AGT: Extreme’ Contestant Jonathan Goodwin Leaves Hospital Four Months After On Set Accident

After he failed to land the first attempt, much to the judges’ horror, Simon Cowell insisted that was good enough and still incredible.

Determined Wheelz then perfected the second try as terrified judges Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana watched on from the top of the ramp.

“I actually feel sick,” Cowell admitted.

READ MORE: Alfredo Silva And His Cage Riders Get Golden Buzzer On ‘AGT: Extreme’

When they were back in the studio, the media mogul praised Wheelz for his positive attitude and determination, insisting people like him were why they made the show.

He even said he had a super strong chance of winning the whole competition, before Bella decided to make this a strong possibility by pressing her Golden Buzzer.