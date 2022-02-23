Rosie O’Donnell apologized to Priyanka Chopra after having an awkward encounter with the actress at Nobu in Malibu.

The comedian explained how she thought Chopra was the daughter of author Deepak Chopra.

O’Donnell shared in a TikTok clip posted on Instagram, “Seated next to us was Nick Jonas and his wife, someone Chopra… which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra’s daughter.

“So when I said, ‘Hi Nick Jonas, you were great in ‘Kingdom’, and, ‘Hi (Priyanka) I know your dad’. She goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ And I go, ‘Deepak’. And she goes, ‘No… and Chopra is a common name.'”

O’Donnell went on, “I felt so embarrassed. Didn’t you think Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra’s daughter? Am I the only one who thought that? I had one job. I messed it up, so Nick Jonas I apologize, and to the Chopra wife… I apologize, too.”

She then shared another video after being criticized for referring to the actress as “Chopra wife” in the original apology clip.

O’Donnell told fans, “She’s apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than [Jonas]. So I’m sure it felt weird to her to begin with.

“Anyway, Priyanka is her name. And I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought it was really inappropriate of me. Sometimes I f**k up.”

Chopra issued a response via Instagram Story, writing, “Hi everyone. Some thoughts..”

She began, “I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly.”

Chopra continued by insisting that “we ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ especially in a sincere apology,” adding, “If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing.”

“As I’ve said before, not all Chopra’s are related to the great Deepak Chopra,” she concluded, joking, “just as not all Smith’s are related to the legendary Will Smith.”