Rosie O’Donnell apologized to Priyanka Chopra after having an awkward encounter with the actress at Nobu in Malibu.

The comedian explained how she thought Chopra was the daughter of author Deepak Chopra.

O’Donnell shared in a TikTok clip posted on Instagram, “Seated next to us was Nick Jonas and his wife, someone Chopra… which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra’s daughter.

“So when I said, ‘Hi Nick Jonas, you were great in ‘Kingdom’, and, ‘Hi (Priyanka) I know your dad’. She goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ And I go, ‘Deepak’. And she goes, ‘No… and Chopra is a common name.'”

O’Donnell went on, “I felt so embarrassed. Didn’t you think Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra’s daughter? Am I the only one who thought that? I had one job. I messed it up, so Nick Jonas I apologize, and to the Chopra wife… I apologize, too.”

READ MORE: Sharon Gless Discusses The Time She Was ‘Confused’ About Her Sexuality And Hit On Rosie O’Donnell

She then shared another video after being criticized for her first clip.

READ MORE: Rosie O’Donnell Shares Rare Photos Of 21-Year-Old Son Blake

O’Donnell told fans, “She’s apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than [Jonas]. So I’m sure it felt weird to her to begin with.

“Anyway, Priyanka is her name. And I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought it was really inappropriate of me. Sometimes I f**k up.”