Family and friends are searching for actress Jaida Benjamin.

The “Family Reunion” actress has been reported missing in Los Angeles, with her aunt Jihan Johnston sharing a missing-person flier for the 27-year-old on Twitter Monday.

Here is a new updated flyer with all descriptions about my niece #JaidaBenjamin pic.twitter.com/Kus9oXpwIN — Jihan Johnston, M.Ed. (@Hiphopedtecdiva) February 21, 2022

Benjamin’s mother Jocinda also shared a flier to Instagram, writing, “Never thought I’d ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing please help me find her. I can’t breathe.”

“The Walking Dead” actor Vincent Ward also shared the flier, noting that he has worked with Benjamin “a number of times” over the years.

Along with her role as Kelly in “Family Reunion”, Benjamin is known for roles in “Stuck in the Middle”, “Insecure”, “Mad About You”, and more.