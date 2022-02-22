“Uncharted” has some wild stunts.

On Monday night, Tom Holland appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and talked about a stunt in which his character is hit mid-air by a car while falling out of a plane.

“Now, how do they bring that to you as an idea? And then do you just call your stuntman right away and say, ‘Bad news,'” Meyers asked.

Explaining that his favourite films growing up was the stunt-heavy “Indiana Jones” franchise, Holland said, “So to do it myself was really exciting, but then I had to do it, and I broke myself.”

He continued, “Like, they tell you, ‘Right, we’re gonna do this stunt where you’re gonna jump into the back of an airplane, and then you get hit by a car out of the airplane.’ And you’re like, ‘Wow, that sounds amazing!’ And then you shoot it, and you’re on take 12, and they’re like, ‘Can we go again?’ And you’re like, ‘No, I’m done.'”

As it turned out, Holland’s girlfriend Zendaya was also taken aback by the idea of the stunt.

“But it was tough. I was actually on set on ‘Spider-Man’ pitching the movie to Zendaya,” Holland recalled. “I was going through the film scene by scene, and I told her that I was like, ‘Oh, there’s this great bit where I get hit by a car out of a plane.’ And she’s like, ‘I have to stop you there. What on Earth is this movie about?'”

In another big revelation, Holland also shared that one of his “Spider-Man” co-stars wore a fake butt under their Spidey suit in the new film.

“I’ll give you a spoiler, and I’m not going to tell you who, but one of us has a fake a** in their suit,” Holland said, referring to Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield. “You can figure out that for yourselves. I remember being on set and being like ‘Wow! Oh, hang on a minute, now that’s not real.’”