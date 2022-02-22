Drew Barrymore gets a bunch of surprises during a special “birthday” edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show” Tuesday.

The host celebrates her 47th birthday by giving away more than $100,000 worth of gifts to her studio audience, marking the biggest giveaway ever.

Barrymore gets visibly emotional as she gets serenaded by Tori Kelly, who voices Meena in the “Sing” movies.

As if that isn’t enough, the Go-Go’s then ask Barrymore to be the sixth member of the group.

An unaware Barrymore says, “Okay, it says I’m supposed to read the prompter and we have another surprise. It’s a surprise guest, I have no idea who it is… oh my God,” before breaking down in tears and saying: “Belinda Carlisle, Jane Wiedlin, Gina Schock, Charlotte Caffey, and Kathy Valentine — the Go-Go’s everybody.

“The last time we saw each other was the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and I was lucky enough to honour you guys. How has that been? You guys feeling good about that nod that you so deserved?”

Schock responds: “We were so excited to have you, Drew, and we’re all very happy that we’re celebrating your birthday with you, Drew, because we really do adore you, sweetheart. And we’re all very proud of you, we’ve watched you grow up and you’ve turned out beautifully, baby, you’re just fabulous.”

Wiedlin invites Barrymore to be the sixth member of the band after the host tells them how she doesn’t think she’d be the same person if they weren’t who they were.

The musician shares, “Drew, we love you so much and we’ve just fallen in love with you again so many years later and so we want to invite you to be the sixth Go-Go.”

Barrymore replies, “Oh my God, thank you to the Go-Go’s… and please check out the entire inductee ceremony of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It is a true love letter from a true-blue fan to the greatest women on Earth.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.