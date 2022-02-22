The Miz just revealed his tag team partner for WrestleMania: Logan Paul.

The WWE superstar revealed the news on “Monday Night Raw”, telling the crowd: “Ladies and gentleman, please get up out of your seats for social media megastar Logan Paul.”

Paul walked through the audience to applause, screaming “Let’s go!” before entering the ring.

READ MORE: Bad Bunny Faces Off Against Brock Lesnar At WWE’s Royal Rumble

“WrestleMania just got even more stupendous,” one of the commentators said in a clip shared on social media.

READ MORE: Big Show Talks ‘Silly S**t’ He Had To Worry About In WWE

Paul and the Miz didn’t waste any time in taking on Rey and Dominik Mysterio in the ring before finishing with Miz’s famous “skull-crushing finale.”

WWE fans weren’t sure what to make of the WrestleMania news:

However, there were a few defending Paul: