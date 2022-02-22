The Miz just revealed his tag team partner for WrestleMania: Logan Paul.

The WWE superstar revealed the news on “Monday Night Raw”, telling the crowd: “Ladies and gentleman, please get up out of your seats for social media megastar Logan Paul.”

Paul walked through the audience to applause, screaming “Let’s go!” before entering the ring.

“WrestleMania just got even more stupendous,” one of the commentators said in a clip shared on social media.

Paul and the Miz didn’t waste any time in taking on Rey and Dominik Mysterio in the ring before finishing with Miz’s famous “skull-crushing finale.”

The Mysterio’s vs… The Miz and LOGAN PAUL… I don’t want to go to #WrestleMania anymore… 😂😩 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/S9ZjoMqWmJ — Richie Vargas (@RichieRich93_) February 22, 2022

WWE fans weren’t sure what to make of the WrestleMania news:

If Logan Paul is really gonna be at wrestlemania Teaming with the Miz. will not be watching this wrestlemania I do not like the Paul brothers neither one of them they both suck so WWE wrestlemania will be canceled this year at least as I’m concerned — Teremell Carter (@CTeremell) February 22, 2022

#WrestleMania Looks like an event that's not worth watching so far. #BrockVsRoman AGAIN! And now Logan Paul as The Miz's tag partner ? #Boring. Bring it on,@WWE. Give me more reasons to not want to watch. — Z. (@Z2nice1983) February 22, 2022

Logan Paul was the letdown we all expected, but shout out to The Miz’s “Dashing” line to make us think for a split second it was Cody Rhodes. 🤣 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ey5KpV5Hjm — JVSportsTalk PPV Pod (@PPV_Pod) February 22, 2022

I had zero suspicion that Cody was going to turn up on a random #WweRaw but it was made even less likely with all the crap nods from The Miz. Of course it was going to be fucking Logan Paul. — The Clean Finish (@TheClean_Finish) February 22, 2022

Well, the Miz has already given us the biggest groan of the year by teaming with LOGAN PAUL; a disgraced YouTuber/vlogger for Wrestlemania, which ruins the entire PPV — Recruitment of Darkness (29 of the Dark Order) (@wires44) February 22, 2022

Well done to the crowd for booing this cretin. Was The Miz really the world champion last year? This is the best booking you have for him? Really? — Paul Benedict-Flynn (@PaulBennoFlynn) February 22, 2022

Logan Paul has been announced as The Miz's tag team partner for WrestleMania. Really hard to take wrestling seriously now after this. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 22, 2022

However, there were a few defending Paul:

Pains me to say it, but Logan Paul is a natural. He has that natural "I know you want to punch me in the face" charisma when he's out there and isn't engulfed by the greatness of The Miz. He's a perfect fit for #WWE — Jake Skudder (@jakeskudder) February 22, 2022

@RyanDelmar26 That moment The Miz fetches out Logan Paul as his new tag-team partner🤣🤣🤣 I love this game😅😅😅 — Karl McGann (@KarlMcgann) February 22, 2022