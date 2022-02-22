Click to share this via email

Ben Stiller And Laverne Cox played a “game of deception” called “True Confessions” with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show”.

The “Inventing Anna” star kicked off the game by reading one of her wild confessions about how her credit card was once declined at a restaurant.

Fallon and Stiller grilled the actress, asking what she ordered for her meal as they tried to figure out whether or not she was telling the truth.

Laverne Cox, Jimmy Fallon and Ben Stiller- Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Following Cox’s embarrassing credit card moment, Fallon confessed he was a guest voice on U2’s song “Vertigo” and Stiller admitted that he almost made a movie with Brad Pitt and Mick Jagger.

Cox teased her confession on the show by making an Instagram Reel about “when the wire transfer doesn’t go through.”

Monday’s episode marked the actress’s first appearance on “The Tonight Show”.

Watch the full clip of the game above to see which confessions were true, and which were lies.